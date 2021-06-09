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Satanic Possessed Psychopath Preacher Kenneth Copeland here 'to save us'..[08.06.2021]
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74 views • June 09, 2021
- "Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies"
Sheep Farm (SF) will make information films that probably contradict the conventional narrative.
SF will also place other films, seminars and mainstream news stories to highlight the corruption taking place in our world, these may not be our views, but show the flipside of the coin, that are hidden in plain sight.
We are non-political & non-religious, and we hold no bias apart from freedom of speech, & freedom of thought, we are human beings.
We are not looking for fame nor we will not monetise this channel.
Thank you if you have subscribed and commented, this inspires us to make more films.
570 views • Jun 8, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
5.65K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5vk27qffGp4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w/videos
https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/
Sheep Farm (SF) will make information films that probably contradict the conventional narrative.
SF will also place other films, seminars and mainstream news stories to highlight the corruption taking place in our world, these may not be our views, but show the flipside of the coin, that are hidden in plain sight.
We are non-political & non-religious, and we hold no bias apart from freedom of speech, & freedom of thought, we are human beings.
We are not looking for fame nor we will not monetise this channel.
Thank you if you have subscribed and commented, this inspires us to make more films.
570 views • Jun 8, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
5.65K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5vk27qffGp4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w/videos
https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/
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