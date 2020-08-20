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Acts 21:27-40; 22:22-29 - Patriotism and the Christian (September 23, 2001) - Zane Hodges
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Acts 21:27-40; 22:22-29
Patriotism and the Christian
(September 23, 2001)
Zane C. Hodges
In this passage, we see how the apostle Paul values his Roman citizenship. Is it appropriate for a Christian to be patriotic for his country? How should patriotism affect us? What should patriotism lead us to think and do?
Patriotism and the Christian
(September 23, 2001)
Zane C. Hodges
In this passage, we see how the apostle Paul values his Roman citizenship. Is it appropriate for a Christian to be patriotic for his country? How should patriotism affect us? What should patriotism lead us to think and do?
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