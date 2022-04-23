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Obama Just Delivered One Of The Most Dangerous Speeches In American History. 042222
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545 views • April 23, 2022
Thanks to Restricted Republic on Justus Knight at YT for this video that I'm sharing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVws_35CT8Y&;ab_channel=JustusKnight
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Justus Knight: www.justusaknight.com
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The information contained in Justus Knight’s “Content” posted represents his views and opinions and/or that of the original creators of such referenced Content and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of the sources referenced within and or the website and/or publications it is posted on. The mere appearance of Content on the Site does not constitute an endorsement by the posting agency and/or the affiliates of its content.
The Content has been made available for informational and educational purposes only. Justus Knight does not make any representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, applicability, or completeness of the Content although every reasonable effort has been made to verify sources. Justus Knight does not warrant the performance, effectiveness or applicability of any sites listed or linked to in any Content.
Justus Knight hereby disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the Content, which is provided as is, and without warranties.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVws_35CT8Y&;ab_channel=JustusKnight
Publishing Links
Justus Knight: www.justusaknight.com
Disclaimer
The information contained in Justus Knight’s “Content” posted represents his views and opinions and/or that of the original creators of such referenced Content and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of the sources referenced within and or the website and/or publications it is posted on. The mere appearance of Content on the Site does not constitute an endorsement by the posting agency and/or the affiliates of its content.
The Content has been made available for informational and educational purposes only. Justus Knight does not make any representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, applicability, or completeness of the Content although every reasonable effort has been made to verify sources. Justus Knight does not warrant the performance, effectiveness or applicability of any sites listed or linked to in any Content.
Justus Knight hereby disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the Content, which is provided as is, and without warranties.
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