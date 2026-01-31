China: Type 076 Amphibious Assault Ship Sichuan Leaves Dry Dock - making room for Type 075 landing helicopter dock Hainan

Type 076 Amphibious Assault Ship Sichuan Leaves Dry Dock

Today, the Chinese Navy’s new Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan was moved out of dry dock, making room for the Type 075 landing helicopter dock Hainan.

The Type 076 is China’s next-generation amphibious aviation platform — expected to combine a full-length flight deck with a well deck for landing craft, supporting both helicopter operations and large-scale amphibious deployments. Unlike earlier designs, Type 076 is also believed to be equipped with electromagnetic catapults, allowing the launch of fixed-wing unmanned aircraft.

A Gongzi-21 (GJ-21) deck drone — a navalized carrier-capable variant — was spotted on Sichuan’s flight deck. This suggests upcoming ship-based flight testing, potentially including catapult launches, which would significantly expand China’s ability to conduct long-range reconnaissance and strike missions from an amphibious platform.

Meanwhile, the Type 075 Hainan is one of China’s main amphibious assault ships already in active service, designed to deploy marines, armored vehicles, landing craft, and helicopters for expeditionary and rapid-response operations.



