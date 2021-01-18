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THERE IS NO CONSPIRACY
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100 views • January 18, 2021
Does your mind shut down when you here the word COSPIRACY? Do you refuse to research something that you cannot believe? Do you listen mainly to CBS, NBC, CNN, FOX, TWITTER, FACEBOOK and other media that censors the real news. Then you may have Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) / Cognitive Dissonance. This is extremely dangerous to moral decency and civilization. It will destroy you and everyone you come into contact with. The truth will set you free!
https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3924101/embed/embed
https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3924101/embed/embed
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