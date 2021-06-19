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GOP Deep State Goon Threatens Hit On His Opponent & It's Recorded (What An Idiot)
Aimless News
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60 views • June 19, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Busted GOP rep threatens hit squad - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1405544116025323521

Chinese defector lets cat out of the bag - https://trendingpolitics.com/massive-chinese-spy-defects-to-usa-with-dirt-on-hunter-biden-intel-on-wuhan-bioweapons-research-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

4 British airlines pilots dead in one week, but nothing to do with vaxx - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/four-healthy-british-airways-pilots-die-one-week-airline-says-no-link-covid-19-vaccine/

Reuters "fact checks" pilots dying - https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation/fact-check-british-airways-is-not-in-crisis-talks-with-the-government-over-vaccinated-pilots-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO

Blackrock & Vanguard - https://basedunderground.com/2021/06/15/blackrock-and-vanguard-the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/

CDC cancels "emergency" meeting because of Juneteenth - https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-delays-emergency-meeting-on-post-vaccination-heart-inflammation-due-to-juneteenth_3863713.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=CFP

Federal employees get 44 paid days off - https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2021/06/17/with-juneteenth-federal-employees-now-get-44-paid-days-off-on-average/?sh=468c34123477

Wa. school passes out planned parenthood flyer - https://thepostmillennial.com/planned-parenthood-sex-ed-flyer-telling-11-year-olds-they-could-have-sex-as-long-as-the-partner-isnt-older-than-13-distrubuted-in-wa-public-school

Amazon deletes AFLD website - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/amazon-deletes-americas-frontline-doctors-website-internet-doctors-scramble-salvage-site/

Democrats can request twitter to take down info - https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1405863521229836288

Maybe the beginning of the end for masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/florida-judges-declare-mask-mandate-unconstitutional/?utm_source=JangoMail&;utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Good+News+Friday+...+June+18%2c+2021+(341869238)&utm_content=

Free Energy, Wake Up - https://t.me/Whiplash347/17921

Found the drug stash - https://twitter.com/UnexpectedScene/status/1405444464148041729

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1405953918555721730


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