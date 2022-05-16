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Abortion regret - impromptu speaking - AbortusInformatie.nl
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11 views • May 16, 2022
While visiting Ireland, sitting in an audience, was put on the spot when a lady turned around, and asked: "Would you share a word?"
I regret my abortion.
So this is an impromptu speech, held due to plans to legalize abortion in Ireland.
Salome Irene van der Wende
A woman who aborted after rape
Found out later she herself was conceived in violence - grateful for life
founder AbortusInformatie.nl
AbortionInformation.eu
Abortion regret
Abortus spijt
The difficult cases
Silent no more
I regret my abortion.
So this is an impromptu speech, held due to plans to legalize abortion in Ireland.
Salome Irene van der Wende
A woman who aborted after rape
Found out later she herself was conceived in violence - grateful for life
founder AbortusInformatie.nl
AbortionInformation.eu
Abortion regret
Abortus spijt
The difficult cases
Silent no more
Keywords
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