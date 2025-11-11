BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missiles struck the Main Radio-Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev region - the FSB
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 23 hours ago

Next 2 videos uploading are also about this, talking to pilot, about the cause of this strike:

In response to the provocation involving an attempted hijacking of a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 from November 9 to 10, hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles struck the Main Radio-Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev region - the FSB

As a result of the strikes, the "Starokostiantinov" airfield in Khmelnitsky region, where F-16s are stationed, was also hit.

Adding if missed, about above mentioned attempted hijacking of Russian MIG-31:

The FSB prevented a Ukrainian-British operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 equipped with a hypersonic "Kinzhal" missile.

According to the intelligence agency, the foreign side intended to use this incident as a large-scale provocation against Russia.

Ukrainian military intelligence planned to send the hijacked MiG-31 to the NATO base area in Constanța, Romania.

Russian pilots were promised $3 million for hijacking the MiG-31.

The Kiev operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 involved Bellingcat (listed by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent), the FSB reported.

The pilot was promised citizenship of one of the Western countries in addition to money, the FSB stated.

Ukrainian special services offered the navigator to kill the pilot during the hijacking of the MiG-31. 

It is noted that the Ukrainian military intelligence began planning the operation in the fall of last year.

Kiev planned to apply poisonous substances to the pilot's oxygen mask, the FSB reported.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy