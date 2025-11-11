Next 2 videos uploading are also about this, talking to pilot, about the cause of this strike:

In response to the provocation involving an attempted hijacking of a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 from November 9 to 10, hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles struck the Main Radio-Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev region - the FSB

As a result of the strikes, the "Starokostiantinov" airfield in Khmelnitsky region, where F-16s are stationed, was also hit.

Adding if missed, about above mentioned attempted hijacking of Russian MIG-31:

The FSB prevented a Ukrainian-British operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 equipped with a hypersonic "Kinzhal" missile.

According to the intelligence agency, the foreign side intended to use this incident as a large-scale provocation against Russia.

Ukrainian military intelligence planned to send the hijacked MiG-31 to the NATO base area in Constanța, Romania.

Russian pilots were promised $3 million for hijacking the MiG-31.

The Kiev operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 involved Bellingcat (listed by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent), the FSB reported.

The pilot was promised citizenship of one of the Western countries in addition to money, the FSB stated.

Ukrainian special services offered the navigator to kill the pilot during the hijacking of the MiG-31.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military intelligence began planning the operation in the fall of last year.

Kiev planned to apply poisonous substances to the pilot's oxygen mask, the FSB reported.