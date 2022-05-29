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The Davos Dilemma: To Starve Or Poison The Petrified Peasants?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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608 views • May 29, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****

WEF INTRO Song:
https://twitter.com/WegnerEric2/status/1512819651763343361

Andrew Kaufmann On Monkeypox: https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/No_More_Monkey_Business:3

Bullous pemphigoid and COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.elsevier.es/index.php?p=revista&;pRevista=pdf-simple&pii=S2387020621005696&r=462

Former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark says "People are over COVID... we are in danger of losing this moment for transformative change".: https://t.me/c/1264095585/25357

Bolsanaro Says Brazil With not sign the WHO Pandemic Treaty:
https://twitter.com/JustLaElisa17/status/1528407963106480129?s=20&;t=sNhQ8QPlOlXkrw2P-S2vFw

VIDEO: Klaus Schwab at Davos says "Let’s be clear the future is not just happening the future is built by us, a powerful community here in this room. We have the means to impose the state of the world": https://twitter.com/JustLaElisa17/status/1528764009247277058?s=20&;t=xc51g1bYdNej6wbByfWvHg

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel: https://twitter.com/AndrewLawton/status/1529045188764921856?s=20&;t=tERpSb3l0rtBuMFvkD82xA

VIDEO: We got detained at Davos:
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1528770888321073153?s=20&;t=u2xebbt5jKV0gvaGSJxs5Q

Vax Pass For Food: Forget Protests - If They Establish Their Control Grid, They'll Wait You Out to Starve: https://t.me/c/1264095585/25355

Stunning Images Show Potash Train Derailed In Canada Amid Fertilizer Crunch: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/stunning-images-show-potash-train-derailed-canada-amid-fertilizer-crunch

France offers food vouchers — UBI as food assistance (“Nutritional Security”) as promised by Rockefeller ‘Reset the Table’) agenda: https://www.rt.com/business/556086-france-handing-out-food-stamps/

Ah so now it is the financial collapse that will cause the Cyber plandemic: UK Braces For Internet "Blackouts" Due To Coming "Wave Of Bankruptcies: https://twitter.com/zerohedge/status/1529398194051993600
Keywords
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