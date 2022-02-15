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2/13/2022 Miles Guo:The relationship between the US dollar and the Euro is not a zero-sum game. Instead, they depend on each other. The imminent world war is caused by the ignorance and hubris of Xi Jinping and the mutual deception in Communist China