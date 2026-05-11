Canadiens vs. Lightning | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 7 | May 3, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Montréal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 3, 2026, where Alex Newhook found the twine for the Canadiens and Dominic James scored a power-play goal for the Lightning in a hard-fought Game 7
00:00 1st Period
04:39 2nd Period
07:08 3rd Period