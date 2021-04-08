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‘Do Not Use Justice for Blacks As Excuse to Destroy This Nation’—Bob Woodson on ‘Systemic Racism’.
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1 view • April 08, 2021
"There was no evidence whatsoever of bias"
Critical Race Theory, Critical Racist Socialist Takeover
Premiered Apr 3, 2021
American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times
“Do not use justice for blacks as an excuse to destroy this nation,” says Bob Woodson. A veteran of the civil rights movement, he argues that the legacy of the civil rights movement is being perverted and weaponized to punish whites. Today, we discuss the devastating human cost of the “race grievance industry” he believes is gripping America today.
Critical Race Theory, Critical Racist Socialist Takeover
Premiered Apr 3, 2021
American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times
“Do not use justice for blacks as an excuse to destroy this nation,” says Bob Woodson. A veteran of the civil rights movement, he argues that the legacy of the civil rights movement is being perverted and weaponized to punish whites. Today, we discuss the devastating human cost of the “race grievance industry” he believes is gripping America today.
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