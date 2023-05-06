Create New Account
MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - LOYALTY OATH TO KING CHARLES III
King Charles' Coronation Will Include Public Declaration Of Loyalty

The king's ceremony will feature the first ever "homage of the people," according to the Archbishop of Canterbury.

During the ritual at Westminster Abbey, citizens around the globe will be asked to pledge their allegiance to the king during a “homage of the people.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury will enlist a “chorus of millions” as they ask “all who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere” to make an oath.

People can join and say, “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

That will be followed by a fanfare and the Archbishop saying, “God save the king.” In response, the public will shout, “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the king live forever.”

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/king-charles-coronation-allegiance-oath_n_644ea176e4b0408f3e5a1e7e/




