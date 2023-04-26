Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spicy Enticing Jackfruit Marinade Recipe I Available in A New Book (Free Download!)
5 views
channel image
AwakenYaMind
Published Yesterday |

Jackfruit (or J-fruit for short) is quite a wondrous "fruit" and can be used a variety of ways..  This recipe allows you to eat it raw or cooked, wether as a snack, tapas, nachos, (meat substitute with that pulled pork texture & flavor) for sandwiches, burgers, sliders, wraps, tacos, phauxxy cheese-steaks, casseroles and stir-frys..   The idea of this recipe is for you to decide what to do with your delicious j-fruit marinade after you prepare a great stock to keep in your refrigerator for at least a week without spoiling.


Download the free cookbook for the full details and other delicious recipes:  https://linktr.ee/anarchistcookbook2


◊◊◊ The key ingredient of knowledge from this is understanding the template of  helpful practices/techniques to follow for this jackfruit marinade preparation.



^^Try to source ingredients from quality organic producers & farmers

consider an herb garden for teas, culinary, apothecary, tinctures, gifts and aromas..


Drain 1 can of j-fruit (net weight of 14oz or 400g) of its liquid by cracking open the top just a little where no chunks would fall out.
piece by piece, squeeze them to extract more liquid over a fine mesh colander.
shred the pieces by hand or with a fork into a pulled-pork type of texture & size.
notice some seed or nut type pieces?break those down a bit- it's best that way.
Transfer into a bowl or tupperware (glass ones are better and convenient for direct storage).



Ingredients to add:

Obviously there's options and I'm giving out guesstimations of volumes that I usually squeeze and splash in there instead of spooning it in, haha).


1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbs olive/avocado/grapeseed oil

1 tsp ACV (apple cider vinegar)**

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp or tbs of jalapeño jar juice, or olive juice, pepperccini, pickle brine, etc

1 tsp soy sauce or teriyaki, hoisin, etc

1 tsp dijon mustard, or honey mustard, spicy or horseradish

1 tsp or tbs of lemon juice

1 tbs bbq sauce or sweet chilie sauce or tamarind sauce**

1 tsp maple syrup or agave**

1 tbs of hot sauce, or harrisa, sriracha, etc..

1 tsp horse radish: minced, sauced or powdered (optional, especially if there's no dijon mustard)



Finely chopped fresh parsley (no stems) and cilantro (with stems)
Thinly sliced of green onion
1-2 cloves of garlic finely minced or garlic powder
salt (celery salt or fine) & pepper
turmeric
smoked paprika
chili powder
all spice
Italian herb blend
onion powder
other interesting herbs: dill, sage, cumin, basil, etc..



Mix it up (best with a rubber spatula) to evenly spread out everything on, in between, and into all the jackfruit


Taste after a few minutes of letting the spices to dissolve and the j-fruit absorbs it all. add whatever needs to be balanced and suit your taste (ie: savory if it's bland, or more sweet if it's too acid/tangy).


To incorporate this with cooking, if it's in a pan, what works for me is cooking at least halfway through everything else (veggies, lentils, beans, rice, etc) before throwing some j-fruit on the stove.   Reason being is that the marinated jackfruit tends to caramelize and stick to the pots and pans, which makes for a longer cleaning situation instead of nothing to clean off the pan by the ways I cook, and I'll be sharing my techniques in videos if you want to take a look.


Bon appéti☥

here's a lil vid i did while working at the restaurant i mentioned at the end


Linktree.com/derekbartolacelli

Keywords
nutritionmealveganvegetarianhealthycookingsandwichcheap foodjackfruitfake pulled pork

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket