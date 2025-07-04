A Russian "Gerbera" drone was spotted floating down the Dnieper River in Kiev following last night’s precision strike - decoy to overwhelm & deplete Ukrainian AD

A Russian "Gerbera" drone was spotted floating down the Dnieper River in Kiev following last night’s precision strike. Russia frequently employs these UAVs as decoys to overwhelm and deplete Ukrainian air defense systems, forcing them to waste expensive missiles on low-cost targets.

Adding:

According to Axios,Trump and Zelensky held talks focused on the increasing intensity of Russian strikes across Ukraine and the potential for additional air defense system deliveries.

Adding:

Zelensky has released his version of the recent conversation with Donald Trump, emphasizing discussions on Ukraine’s air defense and potential cooperation in the military-industrial sector.

“Today we spoke about the situation — Russian airstrikes and, more broadly, the frontlines. President Trump is very well informed; I appreciate his attention to Ukraine,” Zelensky claimed.

“We discussed air defense capabilities and agreed to continue working on strengthening our skies. Our teams will hold a separate meeting to follow up on this.”

According to Zelensky, the two also touched on joint arms production, including drone technologies, calling such cooperation with the U.S. “critically important for security.”

He further mentioned talks on mutual arms purchases, investment opportunities, and joint diplomatic efforts with the U.S. and other partners.

Adding:

💥 Ukrainian channels report more explosions in Krivoy Rog (Zelensky's home town)