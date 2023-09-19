Matt Gaetz Goes Scorched Earth On Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) unloaded on Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for failing to hold the Biden crime family accountable and warned McCarthy that he would be removed from his role if he didn’t uphold his January agreement.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gaetz-unloads-on-mccarthy-for-serving-biden-crime-family-vows-to-lead-resistance-against-uniparty/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/file-the-fcking-motion-mccarthy-melts-down-after-gaetz-threatens-removal-2/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/file-the-fcking-motion-mccarthy-melts-down-after-gaetz-threatens-removal/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rep-matt-gaetz-calls-on-ron-desantis-ted-cruz-to-endorse-trump/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.