Matt Gaetz Goes Scorched Earth On Kevin McCarthy
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) unloaded on Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for failing to hold the Biden crime family accountable and warned McCarthy that he would be removed from his role if he didn’t uphold his January agreement.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/gaetz-unloads-on-mccarthy-for-serving-biden-crime-family-vows-to-lead-resistance-against-uniparty/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/file-the-fcking-motion-mccarthy-melts-down-after-gaetz-threatens-removal-2/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/file-the-fcking-motion-mccarthy-melts-down-after-gaetz-threatens-removal/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/rep-matt-gaetz-calls-on-ron-desantis-ted-cruz-to-endorse-trump/


matt gaetz kevin mccarthy

