03-30-23 UPDATE PLANT A SEED OF HOPE PROJECT

03-30-23 Homeless To Independence Inc. LATEST "PLANT A SEED OF HOPE" PLANTING PROJECT INFORMATION



JOIN OUR "SEEDS OF HOPE PROJECT" TODAY!



PLEASE TAKE THE TIME AND LISTEN TO THE VIDEO...



YOU CAN SUPPORT THIS PROJECT IN MANY WAYS:



PLEASE MAKE YOUR DONATION OUT TO:



HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. SEED OF HOPE PROJECT!



1. YOU CAN STOP IN TO OUR "ONE OF A KIND" SHOP ANY FRIDAY, SATURDAY OR SUNDAY DURING REGULAR QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET HOURS. THE ADDRESS IS:



QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET

"ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258

NEXT TO EXIT #11,

201 STATION RD.

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951



or...



2. YOU CAN MAIL YOUR DONATION TO:



HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.

"SEED OF HOPE PROJECT"

201 STATION RD. #258

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951



or...



3. MAKE A DONATION VIA OUR NON-PROFITS PAYPAL ACCOUNT:



on our website homepage here:



https://www.homelesstoindependence.org



or via our nonprofits PayPal account:



[email protected]



ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE EMAIL ME DIRECT AT: [email protected]stoindependence.org



Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!

