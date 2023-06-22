Part A - they are all dead. It imploded. What a horrible way to die. Too much time to think about your impending death. Part B is coming up next

I don't know why they would have let these people go down that deep on this tinker toy with really bad communication equipment. Now changing gears, we have just gone on Air BnB in Medellin Colombia for rooms for rent in our big house Nature Lodge: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.