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Matthew 5:4 “Blessed Are the Mourners”
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0 view • February 17, 2021
In our last study, we saw how the Sermon on the Mount and the Be-attitudes are the core of discipleship. This is not a “to do list”, but rather a become list. It’s the attitude of our heart that matters here. So far we have learned what it means to be poor in spirit, or coming to the Lord empty of ourselves or our flesh, so we can now be filled with the richness of His Spirit, growing daily in our walk with the Lord.
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