Russia-Ukraine war IAEA warns of 'Nuclear disaster' as fighting in Zaporizhzhya intensifies

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Wion
Aug 6, 2022 It has been several months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, and scores of civilians have lost their lives in the conflict. Armies of both countries have been involved in intense fights since Russian troops entered Ukraine. Now, IAEA warns of 'Nuclear disaster' as fighting in Zaporizhzhya intensifies.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBdRGJhqCWo