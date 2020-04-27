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Hundreds of birds found dead on cruise ship open decks!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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927 views • April 27, 2020
Hundreds of birds were discovered dead on a cruise ship open deck by the crew, yesterday morning. A crew member who wishes to remain anonymous recorded a video of the sight which appears as if the birds had dropped down dead from the sky. There were many birds flying around the ship the night before "It was a beautiful night and we couldn't believe our eyes when we woke up this morning and see so many dead birds all around the ship's open deck" the crew member says.

"We wake up with announcements asking to not go to the open decks. To not touch the birds, and to feed them. I thought that the poor birds we're alive and I didn't went there. I love animals and I didn't want to see them and couldn't help in anything. I still can't stop to cry and nobody give reasonable explanation" says another crew member.
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zgoldenreporthundreds of birds dead on cruise shiphundreds of dead birds on open deckscruise ships seeing hundreds of dead birds on an open deckhundreds of dead birdsdead birds cruise ship
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