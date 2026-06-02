Date: June 2, 2026. Lesson 107-2026. Title: Fear the Lord, Honor the King: The Septuagint Warning

On today's edition of Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart examines Proverbs 24:21–22 through the lens of the Septuagint (LXX), uncovering a remarkable expansion absent from the traditional Hebrew text. This ancient Greek rendering not only calls believers to fear God and honor rightful authority but also issues a sobering warning against rebellion, deceit, and association with destructive men. Through careful exposition of the Septuagint's fuller reading, this study explores the relationship between divine sovereignty, civil order, and the sudden judgment that falls upon those who reject both. Join us for a rich devotional study that highlights the practical wisdom, moral clarity, and theological depth preserved in the Greek Old Testament.

Lesson 107-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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