© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even Archangels Can't Let Go of Creation w/Jozef Simkovic: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #75
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 16, 2022
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today we go into the origin of souls or in Buddhism, we would call it the spiritual emptiness of God’s consciousness itself. My guest is Slovakian radio broadcaster, Jozef Simkovic who is the author of “Toward the Ultimate Source: Planning for the Afterlife” and “How to Kiss the Universe”.
Watch the video interview here. Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other sites. Please diversify where you get information by adding these platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
For more information about Jozef Simkovic’s offerings, please visit his website: https://howtokisstheuniverse.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
#JozefSimkovic, #ArchangelsMediumship, #MonroeInstitute, #Angels, #Samsara, #PreLifePlanning, #Reincarnation, #DimensionsParallelRealities, #RobertMonroeStudies, #OutOfBodyExperiences, #RemoteViewing, #GodConsciousness, #PsychicCourses, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #LaosAuthors, #Buddhism, #MetaphysicCourses, #Nirvana, #SpiritualEmptiness, #SourceCode, #MasterTeachers
Watch the video interview here. Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other sites. Please diversify where you get information by adding these platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
For more information about Jozef Simkovic’s offerings, please visit his website: https://howtokisstheuniverse.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
#JozefSimkovic, #ArchangelsMediumship, #MonroeInstitute, #Angels, #Samsara, #PreLifePlanning, #Reincarnation, #DimensionsParallelRealities, #RobertMonroeStudies, #OutOfBodyExperiences, #RemoteViewing, #GodConsciousness, #PsychicCourses, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #LaosAuthors, #Buddhism, #MetaphysicCourses, #Nirvana, #SpiritualEmptiness, #SourceCode, #MasterTeachers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.