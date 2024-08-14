© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Film They Don’t Want You To See, ‘Vaxxed III – Authorized to Kill’ will be in theaters nationwide on September 18…IF, you act by August 18. What action? 50% of the tickets must be sold by August 18, in order for the theaters keep the September 18 date! This is a fantastic film that features Grace’s story and many, many others. This is a film to take your neighbors and relatives to, to help wake them up.Show more
Please read the short Substack link https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/urgent-action-needed-by-august-18, for directions on how to purchase tickets.
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:6ef7c9143da5b121