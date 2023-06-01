Stephen Wynn got a special license from the CCP to run the casino business in Macau. That is a deal that he made when he agreed to help the CCP to influence the DOJ to extradite Miles Guo to China

https://gettr.com/post/p2ig35k6fad
0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion
Stephen Wynn got a special license from the CCP to run the casino business in Macau. That is a deal that he made when he agreed to help the CCP to influence the DOJ and white house to extradite Miles Guo to China.
Stephen Wynn从中共那里获得了在澳门经营赌场业务的特别许可。 这是他做的一个交易，当他同意帮助中共影响司法部和白宫的时候，以将郭文贵先生引渡到中国。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon
@mosenglish @moschinese
