0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion

Stephen Wynn got a special license from the CCP to run the casino business in Macau. That is a deal that he made when he agreed to help the CCP to influence the DOJ and white house to extradite Miles Guo to China.

Stephen Wynn从中共那里获得了在澳门经营赌场业务的特别许可。 这是他做的一个交易，当他同意帮助中共影响司法部和白宫的时候，以将郭文贵先生引渡到中国。

