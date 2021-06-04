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TruNews - 4/6/21 - P2*
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200 views • April 07, 2021
Apr 6, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news that Russia is developing several new technology weapons meant to cause massive destruction in response to NATO’s continued aggression on the Russian border in Ukraine and Crimea.
We expose the fake 60 Minutes hit on Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, and then, have we seen a return of Mad Cow disease?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/06/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/russia-tests-radioactive-tsunami-torpedoes-for-war
*mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news that Russia is developing several new technology weapons meant to cause massive destruction in response to NATO’s continued aggression on the Russian border in Ukraine and Crimea.
We expose the fake 60 Minutes hit on Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, and then, have we seen a return of Mad Cow disease?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/06/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/russia-tests-radioactive-tsunami-torpedoes-for-war
*mirror
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