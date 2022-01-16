Former USAF Pilot Bob Silvestri Forms 1776 Project to Teach Kids the Constitution

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TAKEAWAYS
A look at CRT through the eyes of our founding fathers
Critical Race Theory is a threat to the American way of life
The only solution to fight against CRT from a military strategist
How to preserve our nation from this ideology
🛠 BOB’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Video from interview: https://player.vimeo.com/video/598363657?h=71559214b1
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