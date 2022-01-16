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Former USAF Pilot Bob Silvestri Forms 1776 Project to Teach Kids the Constitution
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13 views • January 16, 2022
When Lt Col Bob Silvestri realized millions of our kids had no clue that our great nation was founded in 1776 with the signing of The Declaration of Independence and that our “unalienable” rights came from our Creator - not government - he decided to do something about it! The 1776 Project was born with the mission to teach our kids the constitution and “communicate the genius of our founding fathers to future generations.” When the CRT deception hit, Bob knew it was distinctly un-American and a direct threat to our civil liberties and encourages fighting any agenda that goes against our freedoms and liberties as Americans.


TAKEAWAYS

A look at CRT through the eyes of our founding fathers

Critical Race Theory is a threat to the American way of life

The only solution to fight against CRT from a military strategist

How to preserve our nation from this ideology


🛠 BOB’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Video from interview: ​​https://player.vimeo.com/video/598363657?h=71559214b1
1776 Report PDF: https://bit.ly/1776REPORT
Free Constitution and Declaration: https://lp.hillsdale.edu/free-pocket-constitution/
Volunteer: www.1776Project.org

🔗 CONNECT WITH BOB SILVESTRI
Website: www.1776Project.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1776project
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/real1776project/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/real1776Project
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/1776Project/_saved/
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/1776Project
Snapchat: real1776project

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Keywords
freedomamericaconstitutiondeclaration of independence1776indoctrinationfounding fathersusafpilotcivil libertiescrtcritical race theorytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbob silvestri
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