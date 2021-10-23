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Written in our minds and hearts
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31 views • October 23, 2021
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Credits to the Disciples of Christ Church. Its website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, October 16, 2021. This video looks at what is or should be written in our minds and hearts according to Psalm 40:8, Romans 7:25 and Hebrews 10:16.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Disciples of Christ Church. Its website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, October 16, 2021. This video looks at what is or should be written in our minds and hearts according to Psalm 40:8, Romans 7:25 and Hebrews 10:16.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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