How Activities and Busyness Can Become Distractions and Distance Us From God - Rush Witt

Is it a bad thing to constantly be busy? Will the business become a distraction that takes our eyes off Christ? Pastor Rush Witt talks about finding hope in Christ, and explains why activities become distractions if we are running to those things constantly and they begin to capitalize our thoughts. What’s your go-to when you have downtime? Is it Christ or a distraction? Surround yourself with Christian people who encourage you to keep your eyes on Jesus. A strong Christian community is a key component of staying firm in the faith. There is always hope in Christ, Rush says. Look to He who overcomes rather than the chaos of this world.









TAKEAWAYS





We need to meditate on the truths of the Word of God when we are feeling discouraged





We MUST look to Christ who overcomes in all things





There are many resources and hotlines for those struggling with feelings of depression or suicide





Escapism holds a powerful allure in every season and it’s important to recognize if we are pursuing escapism instead of Jesus









