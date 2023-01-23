Atlanta mayor on "peaceful protestors"

Why is this guy still able to talk?
What is the matter with the people of Atlanta?
Remember that the people LED INTO the US House building over two years ago, who stayed between velvet ropes and posed for the staged, prepared presstitute photographers
Are STILL in prison, without speedy trials, without legal representation, and often beat and kept in solitary confinement.
