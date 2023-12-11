SHaDoWCa7 sings ◄ Of The Elves ► Von Den Elben (Faun)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload and description on August 5, 2016.

"This is my cover of "Von Den Elben" (Of The Elves) by Faun.

I did all the vocals and the music. :)"

German Lyrics and English Translation: Von Den Elben (Of The Elves)

Von den Elben will mein Lied berichten

Von Edelmut und reinem Herz will ich nun erzählen

Auf langer Reise mit der Schönsten aller Frauen

Hab ich deren Zauber die Welt verändern sehen

Und nun beginne ich ihr Wesen zu verstehen

Und warte wie die Vögel auf das erste Morgenlied

Dass mein Leib voll Wonne muss vergehn

Von den Elben ward mein Herz verzehret

Denn niemals kann solch Reinheit in dieser Welt bestehn

Noch seh ich ihre helle Haut

Noch höre ich ihr Abendlied

Ihre Stimme mit dem sanften Klang hab ich geliebt

Und nun beginne ich ihr Wesen zu verstehen

Und warte wie die Vögel auf das erste Morgenlied

Dass mein Leib voll Wonne muss vergehn

And now a song I'll sing to thee,

Of the Elves so pure and nobility.

I journeyed with the fairest of all,

Their magic I saw change the world!

My heart's consumed by the Elves,

For ne'er can such purity in this world prevail.

Their skin so bright and beauty fond,

I still hear their evening song.

And now I understand,

Their essence pure and grand,

Like the birds I wait and long,

For the morning light's first song.

Their voice soft as a dove,

To hear them I have loved,

But I no longer stay,

For mortality calls my name!

With delight now I can pass away!

Und nun beginne ich ihr Wesen zu verstehen

Und warte wie die Vögel auf das erste Morgenlied

Dass mein Leib voll Wonne muss vergehn

