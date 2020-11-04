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WedNov4th20_2020LegalFRAUD_SonicLIFELumenIRPureH2O_SPRING_POTUSLetter_FraudStealingPOTUS2ndTerm_VideoFOXNews_EduCapDrLeosMDUSASoon
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18 views • November 04, 2020
Hour One SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems,
Hour Two and Three John W Spring, Letter from POTUS After Election Night, FRAUD Attempt to Steal Presidential Election, Supreme Court and Senate GOP Wins,
Hour Two and Three John W Spring, Letter from POTUS After Election Night, FRAUD Attempt to Steal Presidential Election, Supreme Court and Senate GOP Wins,
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