Conspiracy 🧿 Realists junky Book Club📚

When you are reading great books like this it can feel daunting and alone as MOST people 💥[DO NOT]💥 understand or comprehend the magnitude of this NEW way of thinking... when understanding the fakeness, delusions of this modern society and the illusion of the lies of our culture that the world is PUMPING and DUMPING into your brain on a daily basis getting you to believe your not worth investing in yourself to get ahead in this one great life...

Understanding the Game Plan 📚 of the world around us helps you create a world of "Blue Ocean" strategy which has you living and conducting your business life differently. You get to see the world by taking off your "Rose Colored Glasses" 👀 and it feels good, it is also scary, but again if you are a Realist you ONLY have one chance in this "One Great Life" to get better and improve your lot around you--even if you are by yourself currently or you have a family that doesn't have the same belief systems that you have adopted through critical thinking (Not blind judgement).

You can still prepare them by preparing yourself and get better...

You have to ask your self "Is it better to be judged by 12 or carried by 6." It sets you apart when you live by your own code of ethics and morals that you set yourself apart. Also following the obligations to your family and community. You think critically with good intentions in mind with a thriving mindset. Sometimes it's making hard and determined decisions of understanding the copper taste truth.





I have another private Book Club called "Personal Development Junky Book Club," which is by application & invite ONLY and I have around 150 members in this one ...currently(closed), so I am venturing out as I have been following alternative media for quite some time and doing my own research, which has had me stay up until 3 AM(most nights), because when i get obsessed with understanding the truth I can over devote to understanding the truth.

I want to wait until I get about 200-500 subscribers before I open the doors to this Book Club OPEN for bear.

WHAT IT WILL ENTAIL: the blatant obvious

1) We Read books: A Chapter or 2 each week and discuss...

2) Take notes to understand...

3) Meet and then break off into a Group of 5 to 7, and discuss these concepts openly in your own forum

4) Get y/our own Takeaways, insights, challenges and possible changes

5) Come back from the Group to the Main Group and have a head of your group communicate what they mainly learned to share with the group

BONUS

6) Will be looking to interview these Authors as well for us (if they are alive) Privately with questions that you will be able to ask when we do a live interview and join the call to get an even further deeper insight into their thinking brain...

7) Also, be interviewing Products/Services of things that can help us as I have a BLANK stare understanding of some of these things.

8) I approach everything like a curious 5th grader. If I don't understand something I ask a fucking lot of questions(quality OVER quantity) and then flex my FIO(Figure It Out) muscle to fill in the details