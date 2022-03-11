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Domestic Extremism Here To Stay In Canada
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10 views • March 11, 2022
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Domestic extremism ‘here to stay’ in Canada, Trudeau’s security advisor says
https://archive.ph/V0ohV
THE SPEAKER OF THE CANADIAN PARLIAMENT AVOIDS QUESTION ABOUT KLAUS SCHWAB OWNING HALF THE CABINET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JIMqYnoRDCc6/
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Thank you for your support and God bless
Domestic extremism ‘here to stay’ in Canada, Trudeau’s security advisor says
https://archive.ph/V0ohV
THE SPEAKER OF THE CANADIAN PARLIAMENT AVOIDS QUESTION ABOUT KLAUS SCHWAB OWNING HALF THE CABINET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JIMqYnoRDCc6/
Find theDTrain on these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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