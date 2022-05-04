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04/27/2022 Sicily’s Court of Administrative Justice rules mandatory vaccine unconstitutional. The court stated that the experimental mRNA vaccines have been shown to cause “serious or fatal adverse effects.” The court explains that even if such fatalities are rare, a single death is enough to render the mandate unconstitutional.