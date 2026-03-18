MAJOR IRS Workforce Reduction in 2026: How YOU Can Take Advantage & Keep Your Hard-Earned Money!

Welcome to Freedom Hour!

Join us LIVE every Tuesday at 7:00 PM EST as we dive into the legality of the Federal Income Tax and breaking news regarding the IRS.

According to recent reports, the IRS is operating with a massive 27% workforce reduction in 2026. They have lost tens of thousands of employees across critical departments including massive cuts to the divisions responsible for compliance, fraud resolution, and auditing. (Read the full report here: Yahoo Finance Article )

What does this mean for the average American? How can you take advantage of this unprecedented understaffing to protect your hard-earned money and step away from the Federal Income Tax system?

In the first 30 minutes of tonight’s presentation, Peymon will break down:

The staggering reality behind the 2026 IRS staff exodus and their diminished enforcement capacity.

The truth about the legality of the federal income tax.

Actionable steps you can take right now to keep the money that is rightfully yours.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn the truth and take back your freedom. Hit the subscribe button, turn on notifications, and we will see you in the chat!



