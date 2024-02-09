Create New Account
Dr. Judy Mikovits | Who Are Elon Musk & Yuval Noah Harari? What Are the Agendas of Musk & Harari? Why Is Harari Pushing "Surveillance Under the Skin?"
Thrivetime Show
Dr. Judy Mikovits | Who Are Elon Musk & Yuval Noah Harari? What Are the Agendas of Musk & Harari? Why Is Harari Pushing "Surveillance Under the Skin?" Why Is Musk Pushing "Carbon Taxes"? What Caused Tower #7 to Fall Down?

Thriving in Babylon: Why Hope, Humility, and Wisdom Matter in a Godless Culture - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Babylon-Humility-Godless-Culture/dp/1434704211/ref=sr_1_1?crid=821UF6COFD18&keywords=thriving+in+babylon&qid=1707333889&sprefix=thriving+in+baby%2Caps%2C556&sr=8-1


Plague of Corruption by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively - READ - https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html


Learn More Today At: https://therealdrjudy.com/


PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AGAINST INFLATION & CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY CONFISCATION TODAY AT: www.BH-PM.com

Request Tickets to the Detroit, Michigan June 7th & 8th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

dr judy mikovitsclay clarkthrivetime show

