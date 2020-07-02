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Olympics 2012 and Today
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260 views • July 02, 2020
Today's headline in yesterdays Olympic ceremony.
Are they trying to tell us they are coming for our children?
Disclaimer, music by mike oldfield
Giant Images from BELIVEACTS2sBLOG
https://believeacts2blog.wordpress.co...
Are they trying to tell us they are coming for our children?
Disclaimer, music by mike oldfield
Giant Images from BELIVEACTS2sBLOG
https://believeacts2blog.wordpress.co...
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