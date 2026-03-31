Ep. 187 Part 1 "Is Red Light Therapy a Game Changer for Eye Health?" - Dr. Graham Merry

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You've heard of red light therapy for skin and muscles.
But what about your eyes?
Dr. Graham Merry is one of the few ophthalmologists in the world who has dedicated his career to answering that question and his findings might surprise you.
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🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
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