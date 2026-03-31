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Ep. 187 Part 1 "Is Red Light Therapy a Game Changer for Eye Health?" - Dr. Graham Merry
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
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73 views • 6 days ago

You've heard of red light therapy for skin and muscles.

But what about your eyes?


Dr. Graham Merry is one of the few ophthalmologists in the world who has dedicated his career to answering that question and his findings might surprise you.


👉 Subscribe for more.


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:


👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/


Thanks to:


https://coopervision.com/

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redlighttherapyeyecaremaculardegeneration
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