Glenn Beck talks with former mobster Michael Franzese about the Biden crime syndicate

Glenn Beck talks with former mobster Michael Franzese
The Left loves to say "there's NO EVIDENCE" that Joe Biden made money off Hunter Biden's deals. But former mobster @MichaelFranzese tells me that’s EXACTLY what you’d expect:
“If you’re influence peddling, of course you’re not gonna have the money go directly to you.”
@glennbeck
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1691997020800664047?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.