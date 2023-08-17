Create New Account
Glenn Beck talks with former mobster Michael Franzese about the Biden crime syndicate
Glenn Beck talks with former mobster Michael Franzese


The Left loves to say "there's NO EVIDENCE" that Joe Biden made money off Hunter Biden's deals. But former mobster @MichaelFranzese tells me that’s EXACTLY what you’d expect:


“If you’re influence peddling, of course you’re not gonna have the money go directly to you.”


@glennbeck


https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1691997020800664047?s=20

