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Arizona/Mexico Border Fence - Then No Fence - Illegals Come Right In!
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20 views • July 23, 2021
Tom Trento and The United West team went to the Cochise County Arizona border with Mexico to gain a full understanding of our countries border situation.
In this video you will see how vital it is for America's national security interests to have a completed 24-foot border fence/barrier.
Mexican cartels are utilizing our porous border, as seen in this video, to illegally bring in cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and human cargo.
I say cargo because these illegal immigrants pay the cartels $6,000 per person to have the cartels provide a 'coyote' to deliver them across the border.
If an illegal can not pay the cartel they will have these individuals pay off their debt as sex slaves, mules, or any services the cartel wants of their human slaves.
You will see how easy it is to breach our borders in some areas. The problems of drugs and human trafficking have reached epidemic proportions endangering U.S. Citizens living on the border, putting law enforcement at risk, and the illegal aliens who become victims of the cartels.
There are no winners here and a strong border security system will help not only us American's but also the exploited illegals not willing to immigrate legally to the United States.
Now you've seen the border without filtering so you can make up your own mind.
More to come.
Donate to The United West so we can bring this outstanding content.
God Bless America and God Bless our Troops and Law Enforcement.
One Team One Fight
Go to www.TheUnitedWest.org and donate today.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
In this video you will see how vital it is for America's national security interests to have a completed 24-foot border fence/barrier.
Mexican cartels are utilizing our porous border, as seen in this video, to illegally bring in cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and human cargo.
I say cargo because these illegal immigrants pay the cartels $6,000 per person to have the cartels provide a 'coyote' to deliver them across the border.
If an illegal can not pay the cartel they will have these individuals pay off their debt as sex slaves, mules, or any services the cartel wants of their human slaves.
You will see how easy it is to breach our borders in some areas. The problems of drugs and human trafficking have reached epidemic proportions endangering U.S. Citizens living on the border, putting law enforcement at risk, and the illegal aliens who become victims of the cartels.
There are no winners here and a strong border security system will help not only us American's but also the exploited illegals not willing to immigrate legally to the United States.
Now you've seen the border without filtering so you can make up your own mind.
More to come.
Donate to The United West so we can bring this outstanding content.
God Bless America and God Bless our Troops and Law Enforcement.
One Team One Fight
Go to www.TheUnitedWest.org and donate today.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
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