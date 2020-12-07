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Don’t Fall For Any Celebrity Or Politician Claiming To Take It - Vaccines With Spring In It
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165 views • December 07, 2020
Don’t Fall For Any Celebrity Or Politician Claiming To Take It - Vaccines With Spring In It
Don't trust any televised vaccinations.People have been caught before faking jabs with needles with caps still on - this is their new trick
Don't trust any televised vaccinations.People have been caught before faking jabs with needles with caps still on - this is their new trick
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