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Five Blinded Eyes: Vladimir Putin’s Satellite Shoot-Down Warned NATO
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630 views • November 16, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles comments that Australia’s Victoria province could be only hours away from a dictatorship. Premier Daniel Andrews, the psychopath behind the draconian bill, agreed to accept some minor revisions to his Nazi-like law that would empower him to impose martial law if he deemed it necessary. New lockdowns for the unvaccinated are rolling out in Germany, as the EU falls the vaccine mandate.
Are the UK, Germany, and France ready to go head-to-head against Moscow over Ukraine, even as Russia demonstrates its new satellite killer?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/16/21
Are the UK, Germany, and France ready to go head-to-head against Moscow over Ukraine, even as Russia demonstrates its new satellite killer?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/16/21
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