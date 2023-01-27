Imagining a Post UFO Disclosure World - Stephen Basset Part 3 of 6

We start off with Tara asking Steve about the financial landscape, post Disclosure. Steve gives a very good speech about preventing nuclear war with Disclosure.



19:00 It helps 100 times more to praise people on Twitter for doing the right thing, regarding Disclosure, rather than blaming people for doing the wrong thing.

22:30 Now, we can only go forward with Disclosure. We cannot go back, like in 1969.

24:00 Mark Fiorentino joins us. He is a previous guest and an inventor, working on anti-gravity.

32:00 Cures for cancer have been known since maybe 1963 but the government kept it a secret.

35:40 Schecky is very cautious about the future and he asked Steve about the WEF, trans-humanism and their attempt to take over the world in the present tense. This continues into Part 4.

Stephen Basset joined our Meetup group https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 14, 2023 for four hours. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/ . Stephen Bassett is a political activist. He made history in 1996 when he registered to lobby the U.S. Government regarding its policy of withholding from the American people the truth of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the Human Race. It was the first such registration and immediately caught the attention of the Washington Post.

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.