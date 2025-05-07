BrightLearn - Zionism, Occultism, and the Red Heifer Ritual, an interview with Daniel Kristos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bright Learn podcast episode delves into the controversial and shocking revelations surrounding the history of Zionism, occultism and satanism, particularly focusing on the red heifer sacrifice rituals in Israel and their potential geopolitical, religious and technological implications, as discussed by host Bright Learn and guest Daniel Kristos.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.