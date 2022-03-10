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X22 Report B 03. 09. 22.
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50 views • March 10, 2022
Ep 2721b - [FF] Alert, [DS] Bio Labs Revealed In Ukraine, Leverage > Panic, Old Guard Destruction
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The [DS] is panicking, the leverage belongs to Trump and the patriots. Patriots have been meeting with foreign leaders and not one corrupt politician is talking about the logan act. The [DS] can't get into the war so they are forcing other countries, but they are not going along with the [DS] plan. The [DS] is desperate for a World War. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard, Bio labs are revealed and the narrative is building, the [DS] will resort to a [FF], patriots know the playbook.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
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The [DS] is panicking, the leverage belongs to Trump and the patriots. Patriots have been meeting with foreign leaders and not one corrupt politician is talking about the logan act. The [DS] can't get into the war so they are forcing other countries, but they are not going along with the [DS] plan. The [DS] is desperate for a World War. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard, Bio labs are revealed and the narrative is building, the [DS] will resort to a [FF], patriots know the playbook.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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