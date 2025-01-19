Israeli Forces Raid Abu Iyad Sajdiya's Home in Dheisheh Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli occupation forces stormed today, Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and raided the house of Abu Iyad Sujdia. During the raid, the forces assaulted Sujdia's wife by beating her and tampered with the contents of the house. The occupation forces also seized the family's car keys
At midnight, Israeli forces stormed Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, stormed the house of Abu Iyad Sujdia, and beat his wife, which required her to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Interview: - Abdullah Sajdia
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed:14/01/2025
