Israeli Forces Raid Abu Iyad Sajdiya's Home in Dheisheh Refugee Camp
13 views • 3 months ago


Israeli occupation forces stormed today, Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and raided the house of Abu Iyad Sujdia. During the raid, the forces assaulted Sujdia's wife by beating her and tampered with the contents of the house. The occupation forces also seized the family's car keys  

At midnight, Israeli forces stormed Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, stormed the house of Abu Iyad Sujdia, and beat his wife, which required her to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Interview: - Abdullah Sajdia

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed:14/01/2025  

palestinegazawest bankal-aqsa flood
