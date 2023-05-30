Escalation: Lindsey Graham Applauds 'Dead Russians' As Drones Hit Moscow

The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Sen. Lindsey Graham was in Kiev over the weekend where he spoke approvingly of "dead Russians." However, some of his most incendiary comments were actually edited together by Ukrainian President Zelensky's own office to make them sound even more threatening. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones hit Moscow for the first time though no serious damage occurred. Closer we get to WWIII.
