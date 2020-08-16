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Invulnerable Immunity Subliminal Affirmations
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18 views • August 16, 2020
I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations.
The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use.
Bless you have have a wonderful day! ^.^
I have an invulnerable immune system.
My immune system is in the best condition.
My body is strong and it takes care of me.
My body always takes care me of me.
My immune system always takes care of me.
I never get ill.
I never get sick.
My invulnerable immune system takes care of me.
My invulnerable immune system heals me fast.
My immune systems removes all viruses instantly.
I am always in great health.
I am always healthy.
My body heals quickly and easily.
I am stronger than any illness.
My body is stronger than any illness.
My invulnerable immune system heals me instantly.
No illness has power over me.
No sickness has power over me.
No virus has power over me.
My immune system get stronger everyday.
I recover very quickly.
I recover instantly
My immune system gets stronger every second.
I am so happy and grateful for my invulnerable immune system.
I am in my prime.
I am in my best state of health.
I am the healthiest person in the world.
I am at my most healthy state now.
I am so happy and grateful for being at my healthiest.
I am so happy and grateful for my strong immune system.
Image Reference: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/defense-protection-threat-1403072/
The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use.
Bless you have have a wonderful day! ^.^
I have an invulnerable immune system.
My immune system is in the best condition.
My body is strong and it takes care of me.
My body always takes care me of me.
My immune system always takes care of me.
I never get ill.
I never get sick.
My invulnerable immune system takes care of me.
My invulnerable immune system heals me fast.
My immune systems removes all viruses instantly.
I am always in great health.
I am always healthy.
My body heals quickly and easily.
I am stronger than any illness.
My body is stronger than any illness.
My invulnerable immune system heals me instantly.
No illness has power over me.
No sickness has power over me.
No virus has power over me.
My immune system get stronger everyday.
I recover very quickly.
I recover instantly
My immune system gets stronger every second.
I am so happy and grateful for my invulnerable immune system.
I am in my prime.
I am in my best state of health.
I am the healthiest person in the world.
I am at my most healthy state now.
I am so happy and grateful for being at my healthiest.
I am so happy and grateful for my strong immune system.
Image Reference: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/defense-protection-threat-1403072/
Keywords
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