2/17/25 TRUMP: QUANTUM SPEED To Save US Economy! GOLD Rush! Cotton/Graham USAID, Vatican Trafficking!

2/17/25 Today, Trump's DOGE Team went into the SEC to expose the Bankster's attempts to collapse the US economy. DOGE to audit Fort Knox & The Fed. The International Republican Institute exposes Rhino's USAID Superpac to go against Trump and $$$millions pay backs. With Francis in critical care, the Vatican on the verge of being exposed for mass child trafficking UN/USAID/Catholic Charities scheme and so much more! Happy President's Day! We are Blessed to have the Best POTUS in 150 years! WE ARE FREE!





Tom Cotton, Lindsey Graham USAID Millions in anti-trump International Republican Inst.:

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-once-trusted-gop-senator-embroiled-in-major-usaid-related-scandal-mace/





DOGE Uncovers $4.7 Trillion TP $$ Missing in Dark Money Funding:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/whoa-doge-reveals-4-7-trillion-taxpayer-money/





PM Fico of Slovakia asks Trump for USAID involvement in attempt to assassinate him:

https://slovakia.news-pravda.com/en/world/2025/02/12/4701.html





Zelensky Calls for EU Army:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/zelensky-ukraine-putin-europe-nato-munich-b2698812.html





Acting Director Of Social Security Steps Down after DOGE Exposes Massive Fraud:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/acting-director-social-security-administration-steps-down-after/





"Pope" Francis is About to Meet His Maker:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-condition-in-hospital-worsens/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=usa





The Truth About Cancer Presents MAHA Documentary:

“Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed”

Register for Free Unveiling 2/17/25 with this trailer:

https://unpackthelies.com/trailer/





For further links: https://rumble.com/v6m3jj0-21725.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





